Poland's stock exchange earmarks at least 60 pct of profit for dividends

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s Warsaw Stock Exchange plans to uphold the policy of spending at least 60 percent of the group’s net profit on dividend, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jacek Fotek said on Tuesday.

“At the moment we do not assume resigning from our strategic commitments from last year that we would spend at least 60 percent of the consolidated net profit adjusted by the result of associated entities,” Fotek told a conference with analysts.‍​ (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)