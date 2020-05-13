Colombia's Grupo Energia Bogota issues $400 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Colombian energy conglomerate Grupo Energia Bogota has issued $400 million in bonds on the international market to finance its investment plan through 2022.

The Tuesday operation was more than 11 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement.

The 10-year paper has a coupon rate of 4.875% and an amortization that will be paid upon expiry.

The company is majority owned by the city of Bogota and has interests in electric energy and natural gas in Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru. It took out about $100 million in loans from a local bank in mid-April to finance cash flow needs.