Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 31, 2019 / 3:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thai Central Group confirms $200 mln investment in Grab's Thai entity - statement

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Central Group, the country’s largest retailer, confirmed on Thursday in a statement that it will invest $200 million in a local entity of Singapore-based ride-hailing application Grab.

Central Group said it will “acquire a significant non-controlling stake” in the Thai entity.

The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Reuters first reported in September that the two companies were in talks over the sale. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below