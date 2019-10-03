Malaysia proposes $20 mln fine on Grab for abusive practices

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s competition regulator has proposed a fine of 86 million ringgit ($20.53 million) on ride-hailing firm Grab for violating the country’s competition law by imposing restrictive clauses on its drivers.

The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) ruled that Grab, which has major backing from Japan’s Softbank Group, had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors.