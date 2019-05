May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab is weighing a spin-off of its payments and financial services business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing executives and investors.

The startup may raise capital for the two businesses separately in order to spin off one or both of them at a later date, the paper here said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)