Grab's head of wealth management leaving - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chandrima Das, the head of wealth management at ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab, which is making a big push into financial services, is leaving the Southeast Asian company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources, who declined who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, also said that Huey Tyng, the head of Grab’s payments business, is stepping down from her role.

A spokesman at Grab confirmed that Das will be leaving Grab Financial Group (GFG) for personal reasons, while Tyng will take on an advisory role at GFG and leave her current position.

Das declined comment to Reuters. Tyng could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Richard Pullin)