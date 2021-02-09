UPDATE 1-Grab's head of wealth management leaving - sources

(Adds details from fifth paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chandrima Das, the head of wealth management at ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab, which is making a big push into financial services, is leaving the Southeast Asian company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources, who declined who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, also said that Huey Tyng, the head of Grab’s payments business, is stepping down from her role.

A spokesman at Grab confirmed that Das will be leaving Grab Financial Group (GFG) for personal reasons, while Tyng will take on an advisory role at GFG and leave her current position.

Das declined to comment to Reuters. Tyng could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Backed by heavyweight investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Grab has already sunk roots into financial services, food delivery and mobile payments over the last few years. It recently won a digital full bank licence in Singapore.

The spokesman from Grab said that GFG is “supported by a strong leadership bench and experienced leaders” within the firm will take on the roles of head of payments and head of wealth.

Last year, Grab acquired Bento Invest, a Singapore-based robo-advisory start-up founded by Das. The acquisition enabled Grab to launch an investment service that allows users to invest small sums of money while spending on Grab’s various services.

It relaunched Bento as GrabInvest, part of GFG and said GrabInvest would be led by Das, who had two decades experience at banks and asset managers.

Late last year, another Grab executive, the head of its payments business in Singapore, left after less than three years with the company. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)