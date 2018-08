Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Grab Inc is set to raise about $2 billion in its latest round of fundraising, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The round includes previously announced $1 billion investment by Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, the Journal reported.

Grab declined to comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)