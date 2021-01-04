Grab Holdings and subsidiary seek $750 mln 5-yr term loan - term sheet

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc. and one of its subsidiaries are seeking a five-year loan of $750 million on Monday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

Grab Holdings and Grab Technology LLC plan to use the loan for general corporate purposes. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mizuho and MUFG are bookrunners for the deal, the term sheet showed.

Grab declined comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Andrew Heavens)