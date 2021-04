FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings Inc on Tuesday confirmed its $40-billion merger with a publicly-listed shell company backed by Altimeter Capital, marking the biggest ever deal with a blank check firm.