Grab says Q3 revenue rises to more than 95% of pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Grab, which has evolved from a ride-hailing app operator to a one-stop shop for services such as food delivery and insurance, said on Thursday its third-quarter group revenue had risen to more than 95% of pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Our business recovery continues steadily, with Q3 group revenues climbing to over 95% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Our food business now generates more than 50% of our revenues,” Ming Maa, president of Grab, said in an emailed newsletter on the company’s business update. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Mark Potter)