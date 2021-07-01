CORRECTED-Grafton to sell its traditional merchanting business in Britain for $718 mln

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Huws Gray is “backed by funds managed by Blackstone”, and not “Blackstone-managed”)
July 1 (Reuters) - Building materials distributor Grafton Group said on Thursday it will sell its traditional merchanting business in Britain to Huws Gray, a firm backed by funds managed by Blackstone, for an enterprise value of 520 million pounds ($718.17 million).
$1 = 0.7241 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.