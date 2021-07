July 1 (Reuters) - Building materials distributor Grafton Group said on Thursday it will sell its traditional merchanting business in Britain to Blackstone-managed builder merchant Huws Gray for an enterprise value of 520 million pounds ($718.17 million).

$1 = 0.7241 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.