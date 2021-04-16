Grafton to review 6 traditional merchanting businesses in Britain

April 16 (Reuters) - Building material distributor Grafton Group said on Friday it has appointed Rothschild & Co to review some of its traditional merchanting businesses in Britain.

The company said the review, focused on six of its businesses including Buildbase and Civils & Lintels, may or may not result in the sale of some or all of these businesses. (refini.tv/3trV7lK) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)