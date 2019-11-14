Australia's competition regulator will not oppose GrainCorp-ANZ Terminals deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Friday said it will not oppose the proposed acquisition of GrainCorp’s Australian bulk liquid terminals business by ANZ Terminals.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the decision comes following ANZ Terminals’ undertaking to divest its Osborne facility in south Australia and the exclusion of GrainCorp’s bulk liquid facility at Port Kembla from the deal. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)