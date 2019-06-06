Company News
June 6, 2019 / 11:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

GrainCorp signs contract to reduce cash flow volatility related to harvest volumes

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - GrainCorp, Australia’s biggest listed bulk grain handler, said on Friday it has signed a 10-year deal with a unit of Aon PLC to reduce cash flow volatility linked to eastern Australian grain production, especially during droughts.

The deal will take effect from the 2019-20 financial year, and excluding certain production payments is likely to cost Graincorp less than A$10 million ($7.0 million) pre-tax per year.

$1 = 1.4333 Australian dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
