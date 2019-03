Graincorp to sell Australian bulk liquid terminals business for $249 mln

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian agribusiness company Graincorp Ltd said on Monday it had entered an agreement to sell its Australian bulk liquid terminals business to ANZ Terminals for an enterprise value of A$350 million ($248.89 million), as part of an ongoing portfolio review.

Graincorp said it would enter a long-term storage agreement with ANZ Terminals as part of the transaction. The company said in a statement it was also reviewing options for its New Zealand bulk liquid terminals business.