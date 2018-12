Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd received a buyout proposal from asset manager Long-Term Asset Partners Pty (LTAP) in an all-cash deal for A$2.38 billion ($1.76 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.

GrainCorp’s board said it would engage with LTAP with regard to an ongoing portfolio review of the company and also assess merits of the proposal.