REFILE-UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp says FY18 profit to fall on dry weather

Feb 15 (Reuters) - GrainCorp Ltd, Australia’s largest listed bulk grain handler, said on Thursday it expects underlying profit for the 2018 fiscal year to be lower than the previous year due to prolonged hot weather in eastern Australia.

The company said in a statement it expects underlying profit after tax for 2018 to be between A$50 million ($39.63 million) and A$70 million, well below the A$142 million recorded in fiscal 2017.

Underlying earnings before interest, depreciation and tax were expected to be between A$240 million and A$265 million, below 2017’s A$390 million, it said.

This comes after heavy rains in eastern Australia in December resulted in GrainCorp closing multiple warehouses.

GrainCorp said its network had received about 5.8 million tonnes during fiscal 2018, compared with 15 million tonnes in fiscal 2017.

It expects fiscal 2018 exports to slip 65 percent to 70 percent from the previous year.

“We expect needing lower capex to support our business in FY 2018 and, in the absence of new project initiatives, in FY 2019,” said Graincorp chairman Graham J. Bradley.