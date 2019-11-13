Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2019 / 10:49 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Australia's GrainCorp swings to annual loss

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd swung to an annual loss on Thursday, as a drought in eastern Australia crimped production.

Underlying net loss after tax came in at A$82 million ($56.21 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

The company said in a statement it will not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below