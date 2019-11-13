Australia's GrainCorp swings to annual loss

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd swung to an annual loss on Thursday, as a drought in eastern Australia crimped production.

Underlying net loss after tax came in at A$82 million ($56.21 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

The company said in a statement it will not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)