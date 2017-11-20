FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp annual profit more than doubles, sees challenging FY18
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 20, 2017 / 11:45 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp annual profit more than doubles, sees challenging FY18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment and context)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Tuesday its annual net profit more than doubled thanks to last season’s bumper wheat crop.

The company said underlying net profit came in at A$141.6 million ($106.85 million) for the year to Sept. 30, up from A$52.7 million and in line with the range of the company’s forecast of A$130 million to A$160 million.

Revenue for the period rose 10 percent to A$4.58 billion, after ideal weather pushed Australia’s 2016/17 season wheat crop to a record 35.1 million tonnes.

GrainCorp, however, said it expected the 2018 fiscal year to be challenging with dry weather across the country expected to cut wheat production this year to a decade low.

“In FY18, we expect a considerable decline in grain production across eastern Australia due to prolonged dry weather across many grain growing regions,” Chief Executive Mark Palmquist said in a statement.

Lower wheat output means GrainCorp, which enjoys near dominance across the east coast, will earn less income from storage and handling, which makes up about 60 percent of the company’s revenues.

GrainCorp declared a final dividend of 15 Australian cents per share for the period, up from 3.5 Australian cents the previous year.

The grain handler’s shares fell 2.9 percent in early trade to a three-week low, compared with a 0.2 percent rise on the main index.

$1 = 1.3247 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.