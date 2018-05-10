UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp H1 profit tumbles, warns on outlook

(Recasts, adds background on dry weather, shares)

May 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd slashed its interim dividend on Friday as its first-half underlying profit more than halved, and warned that farmers face another dry season.

Australia produced its smallest wheat crop in a decade last season, forcing the company to issue a profit warning in February.

Underlying net profit for the six months ended March 31 came in at A$36.1 million ($27.2 million), down from A$100.1 million a year ago, Graincorp said in a statement.

The company reaffirmed its 2018 full-year earnings guidance of A$240-A$265 million for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and A$50-A$70 million for underlying net profit.

GrainCorp said first half revenues fell to A$1.99 billion, down from A$2.46 billion a year earlier.

It cautioned about continuing adverse weather conditions.

“The prevailing dry conditions across most of the east Australian grain belt are presenting serious challenges for grain growers, with dry-sowing occurring in many areas.”

Australian farmers are planting wheat in some of the driest soils in years, and without timely rains, GrainCorp faces another year of limited supplies.

The poor start has weighed on GrainCorp shares, which have lost about 12 percent so far in May. The stock hit its lowest in two-and-a-half months on Thursday.

GrainCorp declared an interim dividend of 8 Australian cents per share, down from 15 cents last year.