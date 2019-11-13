UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp posts biggest annual loss since listing as drought hits output

(Adds crop outlook for FY20, background on drought)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp warned of a weaker crop outlook in eastern Australia in 2020, as the company posted its biggest annual loss since listing and withheld paying a dividend after a drought in the region crimped production.

Farmers across Australia’s east coast have been battling drought conditions for more than three years, with low irrigation levels severely impacting the country’s once-booming agricultural sector.

“We expect low levels of grain carry-in in eastern Australia and a continuation of supply deficits in certain regions due to the drought,” the company said in a statement.

Australia east coast is forecast to swelter through at least three more months of dry and hotter-than-normal conditions.

GrainCorp’s results come three months after the company flagged a loss for the year, due to the drought and disruptions to international grain trade flows.

The company on Thursday reported a statutory net loss after tax of A$113 million ($77.5 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of A$71 million a year ago.

GrainCorp added that it would not pay a dividend for the period due to its financial performance, the first time in a decade it has withheld paying a dividend.

Severe dry weather in Australia has prompted profit warnings from several companies such as pesticides and crop seeds producer Nufarm Ltd and dairy product maker Bega Cheese .

GrainCorp added that its malting business had increased sales during the year and that it continued to expect solid demand for its malt and brewing ingredients. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)