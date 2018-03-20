FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

COFCO International seeks to grow in SE Asia, Middle East -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 (Reuters) - COFCO International Chief Executive Johnny Chi said on Tuesday that China remains the most important market for the company but it is looking to grow in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where demand is expected to rise.

Chi also told the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, that this year the focus for the agricultural commodities trader would be on integration.

The company, which is controlled by Chinese state-owned conglomerate COFCO Corp, spent more than $3 billion buying Nidera and Noble Agri, the soft commodities arm of Noble Group. (Reporting by Julia Payne Writing by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.