COFCO International seeks to grow in SE Asia, Middle East -CEO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 (Reuters) - COFCO International Chief Executive Johnny Chi said on Tuesday that China remains the most important market for the company but it is looking to grow in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where demand is expected to rise.

Chi also told the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, that this year the focus for the agricultural commodities trader would be on integration.

The company, which is controlled by Chinese state-owned conglomerate COFCO Corp, spent more than $3 billion buying Nidera and Noble Agri, the soft commodities arm of Noble Group. (Reporting by Julia Payne Writing by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )