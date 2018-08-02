RPT-UPDATE 1-Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T Russian and Romanian wheat

(Repeats with extra reporting credit with no change to text)

DUBAI/HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 240,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The wheat will be sourced from Russia and Romania.

Traders gave this breakdown of purchases.

- 60,000 tonnes Russian from Aston at $235.50 FOB plus $16.46 shipping costs equating to $251.96 a tonne c&f

- 60,000 tonnes Romanian from Ameropa at $238.22 FOB plus $15.34 shipping costs equating to $253.56 a tonne c&f

- 60,000 tonnes Russian from GTCS at $238.00 FOB plus $16.46 shipping costs equating to $254.46 c&f

- 60,000 tonnes Russian from Posco Daewoo at $238.25 FOB plus $15.00 shipping costs equating to $253.25 a tonne c&f.

The tender had sought shipment between Sept. 11 and 20.

The lowest price in the previous Egyptian tender on July 24 was $217.95 a tonne FOB for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat.

Offers had been reported earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Dale Hudson)