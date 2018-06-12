Euronext adds delivery point in Dunkirk for its maize futures

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Tuesday it would add the Sica Nord-Cereales silo in the northern French port of Dunkirk as a new delivery point for its maize (corn) futures contract from November 2019 onwards.

“Following a market study and in accordance with the opinion of the Expert Committee, Euronext will make available an additional storage capacity in the delivery point of Dunkirk from the November 2019 delivery month onwards, with the listing of the Sica Nord-Cereales storage facility,” it said in a statement.

Euronext had said in January it wanted to create delivery points for its maize contract in northern Europe as part of a focus on improving its core commodity contracts.

Physical delivery against Euronext maize futures is currently possible in southwest France and Euronext had said the widening of the delivery system would help capture rising flows from central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)