Euronext adds new delivery point in Ghent for maize futures

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Wednesday it would add another delivery point for its maize (corn) futures contract in Ghent, Belgium, from November 2019 onwards.

“Euronext will make available an additional storage capacity in the delivery point of Ghent from the November 2019 delivery month onwards, with the listing of the Euro-Silo storage facility in Ghent, Belgium,” it said in a statement.

Physical delivery against Euronext maize futures was initially possible in southwest France but Euronext had said in January it wanted to create new delivery points in northern Europe as part of a focus on improving its core commodity contracts.

It added the northern French port of Dunkirk as delivery point for the maize contract earlier this month. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)