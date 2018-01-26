FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:32 AM / in an hour

Euronext to unveil new delivery points for maize to northern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Friday it will announce new delivery points for its maize (corn) futures contract to northern Europe as part of its strategy to focus on core contracts.

Current delivery points include French ports on the Atlantic coast Bayonne, Blaye, Bordeaux, La Pallice and Nantes.

“This year we will be announcing delivery points in northern Europe,” Euronext Head of Commodities Nicholas Kennedy told the Paris Grains Day conference. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Valerie Parent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
