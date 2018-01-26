UPDATE 1-Euronext to extend maize futures delivery to northern Europe

(Adds details)

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Euronext plans to create delivery points for its maize (corn) futures contract in northern Europe as part of a focus on improving its core commodity contracts.

Physical delivery against Euronext maize futures is currently possible in southwest France and Euronext said the widening of the delivery system would help capture rising flows from central and eastern Europe.

“This year we will be announcing delivery points in northern Europe,” Euronext Head of Commodities Nicholas Kennedy told the Paris Grains Day conference.

He later told Reuters that Euronext was looking at creating delivery points in the “DARAG” zone encompassing the ports of Dunkirk in France, Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Antwerp and Ghent in Belgium.

Euronext had said previously it was considering changing its maize delivery structure to cater for growing maize production in eastern Europe.

The exchange was also looking at options to develop products for the Black Sea grain producing region but did not have anything to announce for now, Kennedy said.

Options included cleared swaps along the lines of the derivatives launched by CME Group in December but not traditional listed futures which had been shown not to work in the Black Sea market, he added.

Regarding the European sugar futures contract that Euronext had been working on in response to the liberalising of the European Union’s quote system, Kennedy said the exchange was reviewing the project, without commenting further.