ADM says German Mainz soybean crushing plant returns full output

HAMBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Tuesday that full output resumed on Sunday at its Mainz plant, one of Germany’s leading soybean crushing mills.

Production at Mainz had been interrupted last week due to mechanical problems, the company said on Jan. 17.

The company has not disclosed the Mainz plant’s capacity. Traders said the plant was one of Germany’s main producers of soymeal for animal feed. (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Edmund Blair)