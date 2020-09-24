IGC cuts forecast for 2020/21 global corn crop

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2020/21 season, partly reflecting a diminished outlook for the U.S. crop.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its global corn crop forecast by 6 million tonnes to 1.16 billion tonnes.

The IGC maintained its forecast for 2020/21 world wheat production at 763 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Potter)