IGC sees record global grain production in 2021/22 season

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

In its first full assessment for the 2021/22 season, the inter-governmental body projected the global wheat crop would rise to 790 million tonnes, up from the prior season’s 774 million.

The IGC forecast 2021/22 world corn (maize) production at 1.193 billion tonnes, up from 1.139 billion in the 2020/21 season. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)