UPDATE 1-IGC forecasts record world grains crop in 2020/21

* Global grain stocks seen falling despite record output

* IGC says transport restrictions could disrupt plantings (Adds quotes, background)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday forecast record world grains production in the 2020/21 season while warning projections were tentative until the progress and duration of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer.

The inter-governmental body, in its first full assessment of the 2020/21 season, projected world grains production would rise to a record 2.22 billion tonnes, up 2% from the prior season.

Transport restrictions related to the pandemic could hamper the distribution of farm supplies such as seeds and fertilisers and disrupt spring fieldwork, the IGC said in a monthly update.

However, at this stage it is assuming planting intentions will be fulfilled, it added.

A modest decline in global grains stocks was forecast despite record production, with consumption seen rising to 2.23 billion tonnes, up from the prior season’s 2.19 billion.

“While some commodities have seen a sharp upturn in nearby demand, especially for rice and wheat-based foods, weakening economic conditions could dampen usage in the longer term, particularly for industrial products such as maize-based ethanol and starch,” the IGC said.

Global corn (maize) production was seen rising to 1.16 billion tonnes, up from the prior season’s 1.12 billion, but still below consumption of 1.17 billion.

The council put 2020/21 world wheat production at 768 million tonnes, up from the prior season’s 763 million and above consumption which was seen at 760 million.

“Wheat stocks are predicted at an all-time high, led by expansions in China and India,” the IGC said.

A rise in global soybean production was projected to 366 million tonnes from the prior season’s 341 million, boosted by an expected increase in U.S. acreage.

“While (soybean) stocks may edge up, they are likely to remain tight on low carry-ins and an uptick in demand,” the report said.

Global rice production in 2020/21 was seen rising to 509 million tonnes, up from the prior season’s 499 million, led by acreage increases in major exporters.

“Further gains in (rice) inventories are anticipated, mainly in key exporters and China,” the IGC said. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)