UPDATE 1-India's MMTC raises volume in corn tender to 175,000 T

(Adds detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC has raised the volume of corn sought in an international purchase tender to around 175,000 tonnes from about 50,000, European traders said on Tuesday.

The company has also postponed the deadline for offer submissions in the tender to Jan. 14 from Jan. 7, they said.

Offers must remain valid up to Jan. 20.

The tender now seeks three 50,000 tonne consignments with one each to be unloaded at the ports of Visakhapatnam, Tuticorin and Mangalore.

A further 25,000 tonne consignment should be shipped to Mumbai. Shipments can be 5% larger or smaller than 50,000 or 25,000 tonnes.

The shipment period has been delayed to Feb. 10 at the latest from Jan. 22.

Yellow corn is sought free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to be sourced from any optional origins.

Resales of corn already loaded on ships are not accepted in the tender, they said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)