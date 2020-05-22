UPDATE 1-Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

(Adds details on tender from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - Jordan’s state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The tender closes on May 28.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in October and November.

Possible shipment periods are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in a previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on May 19.

In the past few months Jordan has struggled to buy wheat and barley in tenders after changed terms for quality specifications and payment reduced participation by international trading houses. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)