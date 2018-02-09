UPDATE 1-S.Korea NOFI buys 202,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

(Adds price and shipment details)

HAMBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased some 202,000 tonnes of corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat in an international tender that closed on Friday, European traders said.

The corn was thought likely to be sourced from the United States or South America.

All the corn was bought at $198.88 a tonne c&f plus an additional $1.00 a tonne surcharge for each additional port of unloading.

The feed wheat was all bought at $224 a tonne c&f plus an additional $1.00 a tonne surcharge for each additional port of unloading.

Trading house ADM sold 68,000 tonnes for arrival in Korea around May 1. NOFI had sought shipment for this position between March 29 and April 17 from the U.S. Pacific North West Coast; between March 9 and March 28 from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe; and between March 4 and March 23 from South America.

Trading house Pan Ocean sold 67,000 tonnes for arrival around May 10. NOFI sought shipment for this consignment between April 7 and April 26 from the U.S. Pacific North West Coast, between March 18 and April 6 from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe and between March 13 and April 1 from South America.

Pan Ocean also sold 67,000 tonnes for arrival around May 31. Shipment had been sought between April 23 and May 17 from the U.S. Pacific North West Coast; between April 8 and April 27 from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe; and between April 3 and April 22 from South America.

The feed wheat of worldwide origin was all sold by trading house ETG.

NOFI had sought arrival for all the wheat around June 15.

The wheat shipment was sought between May 13 and June 1 from the U.S. Pacific North West Coast, from Australia or Canada; between April 23 and May 12 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe; and between April 18 and May 7 from South America. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)