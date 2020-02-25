UPDATE 1-S.Korea's NOFI tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes feed wheat

(Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins)

HAMBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender also closes on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The wheat can be sourced from optional origins for arrival in South Korea around July 20.

A series of grain purchase tenders by Korean buyers were issued on Tuesday after U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Monday as fears over the rapid spread of the coronavirus beyond China dragged down markets.

NOFI itself has also issued separate tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes of corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal.

The wheat tender seeks shipment between June 17 and July 6 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada; between May 28 and June 16 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe; between May 23 and June 11 if from South America and between June 12 and July 1 if from India. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)