MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev proposed setting up joint soy processing production with China on Russian soil as he met his Chinese counterpart for talks on Thursday, the agriculture ministry said.

Patrushev said Chinese investment in joint production would help Russia increase soy supplies to the Chinese market, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)