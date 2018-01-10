UPDATE 1-Taiwan bought 73,635 tonnes of wheat from U.S. last week

(Adds prices, detailed purchase breakdown from paragraph 1)

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association last week bought 73,635 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The wheat was bought in two consignments for shipment from the U.S. Pacific North West coast.

The first consignment for shipment between Feb. 19 and March 5 involved 18,575 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5 percent protein content bought at $284.64 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific North West coast; 12,375 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5 percent protein content bought at $238.95 a tonne FOB; and 6,005 tonnes of soft white wheat with 9 percent protein bought at $196.84 a tonne FOB, the traders said.

The first consignment has an additional freight charge of $37.60 a tonne for ocean shipping from the United States to Taiwan, they said.

The second consignment for shipment between March 8 and March 22 involved 19,200 tonnes of dark northern spring wheat of 14.5 percent protein content bought at $284.64 a tonne FOB; 11,900 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5 percent protein content bought at $240.83 a tonne FOB; and 5,580 tonnes of western white wheat with 9 percent protein bought at $199.43 a tonne FOB.

The second consignment has an additional charge of $37.92 a tonne for ocean shipping from the United States to Taiwan, they said.

The wheat was all sold by trading house ADM, they said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)