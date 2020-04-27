Ukraine decides against corn export limits - APK-Inform

KIEV, April 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, will not limit corn exports, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday without citing sources.

The country’s economy ministry said last week the government was considering limiting corn exports for this season despite a record high harvest and expected decrease in prices and demand.

APK-Inform said last week, again without citing sources, that the government could limit exports to 29.3 million tonnes this season.

The consultancy said the decision not to limit corn exports was taken on Monday at a meeting between the ministry and agriculture unions.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Ukrainian traders union UGA said last week there were no grounds to set export limits and the country must sell its stocks as soon as possible while international prices are favourable.

Ukraine has exported 25.2 million tonnes of corn so far this season, 2.7 million tonnes more than this time last season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)