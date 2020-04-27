UPDATE 1-Ukraine decides against corn export limits - deputy minister

(Adds new source)

KIEV, April 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major grain producer and exporter, will not limit its corn exports this season, deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Monday.

The country’s economy ministry said last week that the government was considering limiting corn exports for this season despite a record high harvest and expected decrease in prices and demand.

APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said last week without citing sources that the government could limit exports to 29.3 million tonnes this season.

The consultancy said the decision not to limit corn exports was taken on Monday at a meeting between the ministry and agriculture unions.

Ukrainian traders union UGA said last week there were no grounds to set export limits and the country must sell its stocks as soon as possible while international prices are favourable.

Ukraine has exported 25.2 million tonnes of corn so far this season, 2.7 million tonnes more than this time last season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Hugh Lawson)