Healthcare
April 24, 2020 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine will consider next week whether to impose corn export limits - deputy economy minister

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 24 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will consider next week whether to impose corn export limits for the current 2019/20 agriculture season, Taras Vysotskiy, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister told Reuters on Friday.

The APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said earlier on Friday that the government had proposed traders limit corn exports in the 2019/20 season to 29.3 million tonnes.

Ukraine harvested nearly 36 million tonnes of corn in 2019. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below