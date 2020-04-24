Ukraine will consider next week whether to impose corn export limits - deputy economy minister

KIEV, April 24 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will consider next week whether to impose corn export limits for the current 2019/20 agriculture season, Taras Vysotskiy, Ukraine’s deputy economy minister told Reuters on Friday.

The APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said earlier on Friday that the government had proposed traders limit corn exports in the 2019/20 season to 29.3 million tonnes.

Ukraine harvested nearly 36 million tonnes of corn in 2019. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)