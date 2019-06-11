Ukraine 2019 corn area exceeds forecast by 2 pct - ministry

KIEV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukrain’s corn area currently totals 4.77 million hectares, exceeding the forecast for the sowing area for the 2019 harvest by about two percent, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine sowed 4.6 million hectares of corn for the 2018 harvest.

The ministry said farmers have completed this year’s sunflower sowing which is at 5.74 million hectares. They also sowed 1.58 million hectares of soybeans, 87 percent above the area initially expected.

Ukraine, one of the world’s major agriculture producers, harvested a record 70 million tonnes of grain last year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)