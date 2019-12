KIEV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have almost completed the 2019 grain harvest, threshing a record 74.7 million tonnes of grain from 99.1% of the sown area, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The grain yield averaged 4.93 tonnes per hectare (1.9 tonnes per acre), the ministry said in a report.

Ukraine harvested 70 million tonnes of grain in 2018. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)