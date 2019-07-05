Ukraine 2019/20 grain exports at 636,000 T so far -ministry

KIEV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s grain exports rose to 636,000 tonnes in the first five days in the 2019/20 season compared with 584,000 tonnes at the same time in the previous season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Ukraine harvested a record 70 million tonnes of grain last year, up from about 61 million in 2017.

The ministry gave no export forecast for this season. In 2018/19, Ukraine exported a record 49.7 million tonnes of various grains.

Grains, vegetable oils and oilseeds dominate Ukraine’s agricultural exports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)