Ukraine grain export jumps to record 47 mln T so far 2019/20

KIEV, April 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s grain exports have reached a record 47 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season that began last July, up 21% year on year, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The exported volume included 18.1 million tonnes of wheat, 24 million tonnes of corn and 4.4 million tonnes of barley, it said in a statement.

Although Ukraine is a major grain exporter and its harvest largely exceeds domestic consumption, the coronavirus pandemic has led some countries to consider export restrictions.

Ukrainian bakers and millers last week asked the government to limit exports of grain and related products to maintain bread prices in the event of the coronavirus spreading.

Last week the ministry said it would control wheat exports, sell flour on the domestic market and agree with traders a maximum volume of wheat for export at 20.2 million tonnes.

On Tuesday, the ministry said Ukraine had slashed its wheat exports to an average 14,000 tonnes a day in April from 44,000 tonnes in March to ensure adequate domestic supplies.

The country harvested a record 75.1 million tonnes of grain in 2019, up from 70 million in 2018.

Deputy minister Taras Vysotskiy said last month Ukraine could export a record 52-55 million tonnes of grain this season, including 19-20 million tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)