October 8, 2019

Ukraine grain exports rise 45% so far in 2019/20 season-ministry

KIEV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has increased its grain exports by 45% to 14.47 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 July-June season thanks to higher wheat shipments, Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The volume included 9.2 million tonnes of wheat, 55% more than in the same period a season earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine also exported 2.99 million tonnes of barley and 2.24 million tonnes of corn. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

