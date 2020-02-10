Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports fall 37% to 772,000 T - APK-Inform

KIEV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports fell to 772,000 tonnes in the week of Feb. 1-7 from 1.228 million tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports fell to 152,000 tonnes from 207,000 tonnes, while corn shipments fell to 606,000 tonnes from 991,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Egypt, Algeria and South Korea.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 36.4 million tonnes so far during the 2019-20 July-June season, from 25 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)