Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports fall -APK-Inform

KIEV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports fell to 832,000 tonnes in the week of March 7-13 from 1.548 million tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports fell sharply to 169,000 tonnes from 534,000 tonnes, and corn shipments decreased to 565,000 tonnes from 993,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But grain exports jumped to about 42.1 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 season that ends in July, from 30.4 million tonnes for the same period in 2018/19, the consultancy said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)