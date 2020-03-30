Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports fall sharply - APK-Inform

KIEV, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports fell sharply to 774,000 tonnes in the week of March 21-27, from 1.264 million tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports decreased to 303,000 tonnes from 319,000 tonnes, while corn shipments fell to 412,000 tonnes from 871,000 tonnes a week earlier, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week were headed to Iran, Egypt and Turkey.

Grain exports have jumped to about 44.2 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 season that ends in July, from 32.7 million tonnes during the same period in 2018/19, the consultancy said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)